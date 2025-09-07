Trending topics:
NFL News: Browns have reportedly made final decision about Shedeur Sanders’ future as starting quarterback

The Cleveland Browns and Kevin Stefanski have made a key decision regarding Shedeur Sanders' role with the team during the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders will have to face an unusual year in his career with the Cleveland Browns. According to a report from Dianna Russini, head coach Kevin Stefanski has decided not to use him at all during the 2025 season.

“It will be a process, and the Browns want to keep developing him. However, don’t plan on seeing the fifth-round rookie on the field this season unless things get really weird. Cleveland believes in Joe Flacco’s experience and Dillon Gabriel’s development as the backup.”

In just a few months, Shedeur went from being almost a guaranteed first-round pick, with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers interested, to being selected in the fifth round by the Browns with no chance of starting, and even being surpassed on the depth chart by another rookie, Dillon Gabriel. A harsh reality check.

Is Shedeur Sanders starting for the Cleveland Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not be starting for the Cleveland Browns at any point during the 2025 season. Although many fans thought a slow start by Joe Flacco might give him an opportunity, Russini explained what the team is thinking behind the scenes.

“For all the football conspiracy theorists out there trying to decode the real reason the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders, here’s the truth: There is no big secret. The pick wasn’t some master plan from ownership. It was general manager Andrew Berry’s call, rooted in his belief that Cleveland’s coaching staff could bring out the best in Sanders and help him grow into an NFL quarterback.”

Did the Browns cut Shedeur Sanders?

No. The Browns did not cut Shedeur Sanders, but as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, he won’t have a chance to play. In fact, he was inactive for the game against the Bengals.

How much will Shedeur Sanders earn with Cleveland Browns?

Shedeur Sanders will earn $4.6 million with the Cleveland Browns over a four-year period as part of his rookie deal. Considering all the expectations built around him in Colorado, the figure of $1.15 million per season is low compared to other players in his class, such as Cam Ward, who signed with the Titans for $48.7 million ($12.175 million per season).

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
