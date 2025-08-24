NFL news: Shedeur Sanders sends emotional message as another Browns quarterback fails to make final roster

Shedeur Sanders got emotional when speaking about the impact Tyler Huntley had on him during training camp with the Cleveland Browns. After the last preseason game against the Rams, the rookie expressed his gratitude for the lessons the veteran taught him.

“It’s not anything specific. It’s being around him every day and understanding how he goes about things. He’s been in a lot of similar situations. So, he’s given that perspective about how to stay ready. That’s everything. That’s everything to me. I’m extremely thankful that he was here on this team.”

Huntley was part of an open competition for three roster spots alongside Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett, who just won a Super Bowl with the Eagles after his disappointing stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Did Shedeur Sanders make the Browns’ roster?

Shedeur Sanders will make the Browns’ roster after Cleveland decided to use four spots on quarterbacks. Joe Flacco was untouchable as the starter, but no one knew what would happen with the rest. Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders also have their spots secured.

However, despite his presence as a veteran in the locker room, Tyler Huntley will be the odd man out, and the Browns will release him. Even so, he is expected to receive a call from another team in need before the start of the 2025 season.

