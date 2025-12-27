Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns looking to win the AFC North. The veteran quarterback was very clear about the highly anticipated matchup with Shedeur Sanders and the young prospect’s career.

“I’ve followed Shedeur’s career. I mean, any football fan that watched him go from Jackson to Boulder, and that being kind of a former Pac-12 school, obviously was pulling for him. There’s a tough draft slide. Obviously, much longer wait than mine was, but it seems like he’s been patient and worked on his craft. He’s been playing pretty good the last few weeks.”

The Steelers are fighting to clinch a spot in the playoffs to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, while the Browns are eliminated and are in the race to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft along with the Giants and the Raiders.

How can Steelers clinch the playoffs?

The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers or if Pittsburgh defeats Cleveland. Either of those results would secure them a berth in the postseason.

How can the Pittsburgh Steelers win the AFC North?

The Steelers can win the AFC North if they defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. They could also clinch the division title a day earlier if the Packers beat the Ravens at Lambeau Field.

If the Steelers lose to Cleveland and the Ravens beat the Packers, the AFC North title would be decided in Week 18 when Baltimore visits Pittsburgh. The winner would be crowned division champion, and the loser would go home.