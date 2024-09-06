NFL News: Lamar Jackson sparks controversy over final play in Ravens vs Chiefs game

Lamar Jackson expressed his dissatisfaction with the final play of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener.

The 2024 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-20, ending in controversy after a touchdown by Isaiah Likely was overturned. The play prompted a heated reaction from Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback connected with Likely on the final play, seemingly tying the score, but a review of the potential touchdown showed the tight end’s toe had touched the back line by a few centimeters. As a result, the pass was ruled incomplete, and the Chiefs secured the win.

“I thought it was a touchdown; I still think it’s a touchdown,” Jackson said in the team’s website. The 2023 NFL MVP was not convinced by the officials’ decision through the replay and expressed his dissatisfaction.

Before the game, it was expected that the Ravens and Chiefs would deliver a close match, similar to last season’s conference final. In the 2024 NFL kickoff, the contest was so evenly matched that it was decided by mere inches. For his part, Likely said, “I take responsibility; I’ll make sure to get my feet in next time”.

Baltimore entered the final quarter trailing by double digits, but Jackson led the Ravens to have opportunities to tie the game. The final play came after a 77-yard drive with five seconds remaining on the clock.

Isaiah Likely of the Baltimore Ravens runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson made history in game against Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP, has a lot of talent to prove he can lead the Ravens to new heights this season.

In the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback made history by rushing for 63 yards on eight carries during the first half. Jackson surpassed Russell Wilson as the third quarterback with the most rushing yards in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson stats vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson completed 26 passes on 41 attempts for the Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 273 yards through the air and 122 on the ground.

The quarterback was well-supported by Isaiah Likely, who had 9 receptions for 111 yards. The third-year pro added a touchdown and was just a toe away from tying the game on the final play.