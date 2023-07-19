It seems like the 2023 NFL season will be decisive for Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys really want the quarterback to succeed, so they are now set to add a new wide receiver to help him with his mission.

Last year, oddsmakers saw the Cowboys as true contenders for the Super Bowl LVII. However, they fell short from the expectations and were eliminated in the Playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

For this reason, Dallas wants to sign more players to help Dak Prescott. Now, they are really close to adding a new wideout, joining a very talented receivers’ room that the Cowboys already have.

Cowboys could be close to signing a new wide receiver to help Dak Prescott

Dallas’ fanbase wants success, and quickly. They have been waiting for a long time for good news, and now the team’s front office is doing its best to end their bad streak soon.

Since Dak Prescott’s arrival in 2016, the team has been adding several weapons to help him succeed. For the 2023 season, they are trying to improve his offense, and it seems like a new wideout is on its way to Dallas.

According to NFL Media, the Cowboys have asked the New York Jets about Denzel Mims. The AFC East team reportedly wants a conditional 7th-round pick for him, but it seems like they could waive him if no trade materializes soon.

Mims has really struggled to prove himself to the Jets since his arrival in 2020 as a second-round pick. He has appeared in 30 games in three seasons, with 42 receptions for 676 yards and zero touchdowns.