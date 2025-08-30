NFL News: Micah Parsons sends heartfelt message to Cowboys fans and teammates after being traded to Packers by Jerry Jones

Micah Parsons is now officially a member of the Packers. However, during his introductory press conference in Green Bay, the star didn’t forget the Cowboys’ fans and his teammates in Dallas.

“To Cowboy Nation, really, just thank you. I don’t think people realize that I’m a simple man. It’s all about principle with me and it’s all about love and authenticity. I never left Pennsylvania pretty much until I got drafted. I was a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania guy to Penn State. And the moment I got drafted, I had a second home. They welcomed me. They opened their hearts out to me. They poured into me. That fan base is one on one. So, thank you to the fan base.”

After several months of controversy with Jerry Jones, the owner decided that the best move for the Dallas Cowboys was to let Parsons go, giving him a historic opportunity to bring a Super Bowl to the Packers and cement his place as a legend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micah Parsons Sends a Very Special Message to Cowboy Nation

Micah Parsons acknowledged that one of the hardest parts of this new chapter in his career is leaving behind a great fan base and many teammates with whom he built strong friendships in Dallas.

“Thank you to all the players that I played with.There’s a lot of people that I got close relationships with over there. I’m going to miss them regardless. I wish things didn’t have to be like this, but, I’m happy for this opportunity. I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to win some games.”

Advertisement