NFL News: Micah Parsons shares his thoughts after being traded by Cowboys to Packers with blunt Super Bowl admission

Micah Parsons opens up about his unexpected move from the Cowboys to the Packers, delivering a candid and unfiltered take on his Super Bowl chances with Green Bay.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons of the Packers
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons of the Packers

Micah Parsons publicly admitted that he didn’t expect to be traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. However, the star defensive player believes that fate has placed him in this historic situation.

“Honestly, everything happens for a reason. It’s a blessing in disguise. I’m going to figure it out. I’m going to work hard every day to prove that the Packers organization made the right decision and trusted me. I’m going to carry that with me.”

The Packers were already being mentioned by many experts as potential Super Bowl contenders, and with Parsons’ arrival, projections now place them as one of the strongest candidates to dethrone the Eagles in the NFC.

Is Micah Parsons still with the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons is no longer with the Cowboys after Jerry Jones decided to trade him to the Green Bay Packers. Although the player didn’t have much playoff success in Dallas, he now believes that could change with his new team.

Parsons witnessed it firsthand two seasons ago when Jordan Love and the Packers crushed the Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card round in Arlington. They were already up 27-7 at halftime.

NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys could make another blockbuster trade after Micah Parsons left Dallas

“When you talk about winning on the stage and what it takes, I haven’t been there and I don’t know what it takes, but, I’ve got a funny feeling that, you know, a lot of this history, this program does. They went further than us and obviously they had a big win against us. I trust coach LaFleur. I really feel we can do it. I really want to win real bad.”

