Micah Parsons issues strong warning to entire NFL about Jordan Love and Packers after Cowboys’ trade

Micah Parsons admitted that the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Packers during the Wild Card round of the playoffs two seasons ago has given him a new perspective on everything he could achieve in Green Bay alongside another rising star like Jordan Love and a head coach like Matt LaFleur.

“Now I look at it just like, I kind of knew how the offense was. I think LaFleur is one of the best coaches in the game. Just seeing how he schemed against me, how his plan was, how he dialed everything up.”

The Packers now look like a serious Super Bowl contender with Parsons, Love, Josh Jacobs, and a young defense with tremendous potential. That’s why, after the Cowboys let him go, this could be a fresh start that transforms Micah’s career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Packers win the Super Bowl with Micah Parsons?

The Packers can win the Super Bowl, and the massive shift in the team’s odds after the trade is clear proof of that (from +2000 to +1400). Micah Parsons noted that the formula could be lethal if Jordan Love’s offense gives his defensive unit an advantage for most of the games.

“They had this stat. Matthew Golden’s like the first receiver they took in the first round. You look what they have around. They were drafting Julio Jones’s or Odell Beckham Jr.’s or Amari Cooper’s. They’re getting creative, getting guys open beating coverages. That just shows Jordan’s intelligence. Pre-snap reads, post snap reads. I kind of knew when it was like: ‘All right. This is a guy I could be playing with.’ It kind of made me excited because, if they score points, I get to rush a little bit more.”

Advertisement