Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers no longer have any margin for error. After the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team has fallen to a 5-4 record and holds only a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Inconsistency is the main problem for Tomlin, as week after week, sometimes the defense shines and other times it’s disastrous. Now, the same thing has happened with the offense. Following some strong performances, Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst outings of his career against the Chargers.

The schedule to close out the season will be very tough, with remaining games against teams like the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears, and two divisional matchups with the Baltimore Ravens. As if that weren’t enough, injuries have been piling up, especially in the secondary.

Who got injured with Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed the injury report to start the week ahead of the game against Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals. It seems the good news could be the possible return of Isaac Seumalo to help the offensive line.

“Cole Holcomb is still working his way back to us. He’ll be a limited participant to start the week and we’ll see where that participation goes in terms of the amount and quality of it. Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and so we’ll let the protocol determine his availability. Jabrill Peppers was running in a limited capacity the latter part of last week. I’d imagine that’ll make him a limited participant and we’ll kind of go from there. Isaac Seumalo is expected to participate in some capacity and then kind of build and go on from there, but we’re optimistic about his return. Scotty Miller has been cleared to practice with his broken finger.”

Peppers’ situation caused Jalen Ramsey to play at the safety position alongside Kyle Dugger, and it seems that will continue, as Tomlin admitted he was very pleased that both were able to prevent big plays from the Chargers. In addition, an important detail is to monitor the progress of Asante Samuel Jr., who was just signed after receiving medical clearance following his spinal fusion procedure.

Is Aaron Rodgers injured?

No. Aaron Rodgers is not injured, as Mike Tomlin did not mention him in his report. Over the past few days, there have been many rumors about the quarterback’s situation due to his lack of mobility in the pocket against the Chargers and his inaccuracy. However, the veteran has no physical issues.