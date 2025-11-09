Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have an opportunity, if they choose to, to pursue a trade for Kyler Murray in case Aaron Rodgers doesn’t stay with the team next season. According to a report from Adam Schefter, everything indicates that the Cardinals have decided to let the quarterback go.

“Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways. Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that ‘a separation is imminent.’ If the Cardinals were to trade Murray, they would create $35.3 million in cap savings while leaving behind $17.9 million in dead money.”

Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan have made it clear that they want to find the franchise quarterback of the future who can keep them as Super Bowl contenders. The big question is whether they’ll do it through the draft, free agency, or a blockbuster trade.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring from football?

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t confirmed if he’s retiring from football, and in recent months, the quarterback has sent mixed signals about his situation and future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, just last month, a report from Jeremy Fowler confirmed that Mike Tomlin is willing to keep Rodgers as his starter if the veteran decides to return for the 2026 season.

If the price is right, and Khan believes Murray is better than a rookie, Kyler could be a transition quarterback with the potential to stay long-term. Schefter mentioned the reason why Arizona would be willing to let him go.

“Another point that some around the NFL also believe is pertinent is that neither general manager Monti Ossenfort nor coach Jonathan Gannon were a part of the organization when Murray was drafted or signed his contract extension.”