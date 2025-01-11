Mike Tomlin is feeling maximum pressure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the most important franchises in the NFL hasn’t won the Super Bowl in over 15 years and hasn’t had a playoff victory since January 2017.

The coach, who already achieved 18 consecutive non-losing seasons, has become famous for his iconic statement about what is expected from the Steelers: “The standard is the standard.”

However, the standard now is a record close to .500 without being a championship contender in the playoffs. If Russell Wilson and Tomlin cannot lift the trophy, there are several rumors about an unexpected blockbuster trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Mike Tomlin be traded?

In recent days, considering that the Steelers are not favorites in the playoffs, many experts and insiders have put the possibility of the Chicago Bears attempting a trade for Mike Tomlin at the center of the debate.

It’s important to note that Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract. However, if the relationship becomes too strained with the fans and front office in Pittsburgh, the Bears’ general manager, Ryan Poles, has already confirmed that he is ready to go after a winning coach who can rebuild everything in Chicago. Even by giving up multiple draft picks.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson reportedly leaves Steelers if Pittsburgh lose against Ravens in playoffs

“Yeah, we’ll look at all avenues to get the best coach here. There are going to be some names that you don’t expect and that are going to surprise you. We are digging deeper than we ever have before. We’re looking for clear vision. A developmental mindset, really good game management and obviously a plan to develop a quarterback is going to be a key part of that as well.”