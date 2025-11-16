Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers secured a big 34-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, but in the process, they lost Aaron Rodgers to injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The head coach confirmed what happened with Rodgers, although he did not say how long he will be out. “Aaron is obviously out with a wrist injury. He’ll be evaluated in the morning. I’ll give you guys more information there. It was his left wrist.”

Rodgers showed discomfort in his left hand during the last drive of the first half, and after halftime, he did not return to the field for the second half. Mason Rudolph took the place of the Super Bowl winning quarterback and delivered a very solid performance as the backup.

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers’ injury season-ending with Steelers?

At the moment, it is unknown whether Aaron Rodgers’ wrist injury is season-ending for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Everything will depend on the exams performed on the player this Monday to determine the severity.

Advertisement

Mike Tomlin was not certain about what had happened with Rodgers to the point that, when asked if there was a chance Aaron could have returned and played in the second half, he was unclear on the matter.

Advertisement

“I don’t have the answer to that to be honest with you. I’ll have more information next time we talk.” That will happen on Monday, ahead of a highly anticipated game against the Chicago Bears. A serious injury could mean retirement for Aaron Rodgers.