The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a surprising loss to the Cleveland Browns when they had full control of the AFC North. Now, things have become more complicated on the road to the playoffs.

The Steelers fell to a 9-7 record and, due to the result in Cleveland, have allowed the Baltimore Ravens to remain alive in the fight for the divisional title. Everything will be decided in the game the two teams will play against each other in Week 18.

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers hoping to contend for a Super Bowl in the final stretch of his career. However, that dream could evaporate sooner than many expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are the Steelers eliminated from NFL playoffs after losing to Browns?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not eliminated from the playoffs despite losing to the Cleveland Browns. In fact, with their 9–7 record, they still remain in first place in the AFC North.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North and make the playoffs?

Yes. The Steelers can make the playoffs and win the AFC North if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 18. It is one of the most important games of the entire NFL regular-season finale. The winner gets in, and the loser is eliminated.

Advertisement