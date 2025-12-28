Trending topics:
Are Steelers eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Browns in Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns, and that result has completely shaken up the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 18.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a surprising loss to the Cleveland Browns when they had full control of the AFC North. Now, things have become more complicated on the road to the playoffs.

The Steelers fell to a 9-7 record and, due to the result in Cleveland, have allowed the Baltimore Ravens to remain alive in the fight for the divisional title. Everything will be decided in the game the two teams will play against each other in Week 18.

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers hoping to contend for a Super Bowl in the final stretch of his career. However, that dream could evaporate sooner than many expected.

Are the Steelers eliminated from NFL playoffs after losing to Browns?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not eliminated from the playoffs despite losing to the Cleveland Browns. In fact, with their 9–7 record, they still remain in first place in the AFC North.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North and make the playoffs?

Yes. The Steelers can make the playoffs and win the AFC North if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 18. It is one of the most important games of the entire NFL regular-season finale. The winner gets in, and the loser is eliminated.

