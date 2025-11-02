Mike Tomlin was very clear with his players, pointing out that despite a big 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot lose focus, even with a noticeable improvement, especially on defense. “We’re going to keep writing that story. We responded today. See you next week.”

In addition, the head coach explained how it is possible to see such a difference in their defense after being dominated by the Green Bay Packers and now holding one of the NFL’s best offenses, like the Colts’, in check.

“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes in this business. It’s nothing dramatic. It’s really not. That’s why we respect it so much. Couple plays here and there that might have been different last week. That’s football a this level.”

What place are the Steelers right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in first place in the AFC North with a 5-3 record. Mike Tomlin acknowledged that it was a great bounce-back by his team after all the criticism following the debacle against the Packers.

“It was a tough week, but we certainly deserved it based on the last performance. I like the way the guys absorbed it, smiled in the face of it, prepared and waited for the next opportunity. That’s the National Football League. We fought. We did what was necessary. We made plays. So, it’s a big time win for the collective.”

Now, the Steelers will travel coast to coast to face the Chargers in Los Angeles in one of the most anticipated games of Week 10. A blockbuster matchup with Justin Herbert on Sunday Night Football.

