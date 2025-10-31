Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate in crucial stretch for rest of the season

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that they have lost a key player for at least a month due to a serious injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Justin K. Aller/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in trouble. After two consecutive losses, the team has a 4-3 record, and following the Ravens’ victory over the Dolphins, Baltimore is lurking at 3-5 thanks to Lamar Jackson’s return.

As if that weren’t enough, the Steelers’ schedule is very tough, as they face the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers in consecutive weeks, and still have remaining games against the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions, and the Ravens twice.

For that reason, Aaron Rodgers has very little room to maneuver, and to make things worse, injuries are starting to pile up. Gradually, Pittsburgh seems to be drifting away from the dream of becoming Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Who got injured with Steelers?

Deshon Elliott and Daniel Ekuale have been ruled out with injuries by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Furthermore, both players are going to IR, which means they won’t be back for at least a month.

“The Steelers placed safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on the Reserve/Injured List. Elliott (knee) and Ekuale (ACL) were both injured in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have reportedly made important trade after losing Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate with injury

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have reportedly made important trade after losing Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate with injury

Elliott’s situation is the most intriguing. Several reports suggested he would miss the rest of the season, but Tomlin later described his injury as week-to-week. Now, in a move that seemed to confirm he might not return, the safety has officially been placed on Injured Reserve.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message after Mike Tomlin blamed Steelers' offense for loss to Packers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message after Mike Tomlin blamed Steelers' offense for loss to Packers

Steelers might reportedly consider a coaching change
NFL

Steelers might reportedly consider a coaching change

Steelers confirm who's the one to blame for defensive struggles
NFL

Steelers confirm who's the one to blame for defensive struggles

Is Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 31, for Lakers vs Grizzlies?
NBA

Is Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 31, for Lakers vs Grizzlies?

Better Collective Logo