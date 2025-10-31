Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in trouble. After two consecutive losses, the team has a 4-3 record, and following the Ravens’ victory over the Dolphins, Baltimore is lurking at 3-5 thanks to Lamar Jackson’s return.

As if that weren’t enough, the Steelers’ schedule is very tough, as they face the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers in consecutive weeks, and still have remaining games against the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions, and the Ravens twice.

For that reason, Aaron Rodgers has very little room to maneuver, and to make things worse, injuries are starting to pile up. Gradually, Pittsburgh seems to be drifting away from the dream of becoming Super Bowl contenders.

Who got injured with Steelers?

Deshon Elliott and Daniel Ekuale have been ruled out with injuries by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Furthermore, both players are going to IR, which means they won’t be back for at least a month.

“The Steelers placed safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on the Reserve/Injured List. Elliott (knee) and Ekuale (ACL) were both injured in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.”

Elliott’s situation is the most intriguing. Several reports suggested he would miss the rest of the season, but Tomlin later described his injury as week-to-week. Now, in a move that seemed to confirm he might not return, the safety has officially been placed on Injured Reserve.