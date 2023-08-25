The wait will be over soon. Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is getting closer, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a team to watch with Kenny Pickett entering his second year in the league.

Selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the University of Pittsburgh product faces the challenging task of becoming the Steelers’ franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Of course, those are big shoes to fill in. In his rookie season, Pickett threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 starts. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the young signal-caller has been improving on many aspects this offseason.

Mike Tomlin believes Pickett is improving as a leader

“The leadership things, the communication things, the bringing-people-together things,” Tomlin said, via NBC Sports. “That is significant. It’s not play related, but it is. He is the catalyst for that unit, he controls the pace and the tenor of that unit, and I think if he’s comfortable that unit is comfortable, and I think that’s been the biggest difference.”

At 25, Pickett still has his entire career ahead of him. However, this league doesn’t always give you so much time to prove your worth, especially when we’re talking about a team that is looking for a long-term solution to replace a franchise legend.

However, the Steelers seem to have reasons for optimism, as their quarterback is slowly developing the necessary skills for a player expected to lead a successful organization.