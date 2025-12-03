Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Steelers’ chances to make the playoffs before game against Ravens

Mike Tomlin remains fully confident in the Pittsburgh Steelers despite the home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin is going through the most difficult stretch of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, facing a desperate fan base frustrated by the lack of results and calling for owner Art Rooney II to fire the head coach.

After a tough home loss to the Bills, this was Tomlin’s response when he was asked whether the solutions to turn this season around exist within the building. “Certainly.”

Moreover, the Super Bowl winning coach sent a very clear message by saying he is confident that he has the tools in-house to solve all their problems as they look to make a final push to the playoffs. “Keep watching.”

Are the Steelers eliminated from NFL playoffs?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not eliminated from playoff contention after the loss to the Bills and, despite having a 6-6 record, they still control their own destiny to reach the postseason. If they win all their remaining games, they punch their ticket.

How can the Steelers win the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can win the AFC North if they manage to pick up victories in the five games they have left on the schedule: the Ravens twice, the Lions, Dolphins, and Browns. The path as a wild card looks very difficult because they are already two games behind the Chargers, Bills, and Jaguars, and they also lose the tiebreaker to both Los Angeles and Buffalo.

Better Collective Logo