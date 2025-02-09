Trending topics:
Nick Sirianni couldn't hold back his frustration after a controversial call gave the Kansas City Chiefs a crucial advantage in Super Bowl 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles' head coach was seen furiously confronting the referees, questioning a decision that could shift the momentum of the game.

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles were outraged on the first drive of the Super Bowl. On a fourth-and-2, Jalen Hurts threw a perfect pass to A.J. Brown, but the wide receiver was penalized for offensive pass interference.

On FOX’s television broadcast, Tom Brady and Mike Pereira agreed that the call was overly harsh and that the Eagles should have been awarded a first down in the red zone.

During the playoffs, the Chiefs were heavily criticized for allegedly being favored by the officials in games against the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills. Now, the controversy has reached New Orleans.

