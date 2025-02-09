Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles were outraged on the first drive of the Super Bowl. On a fourth-and-2, Jalen Hurts threw a perfect pass to A.J. Brown, but the wide receiver was penalized for offensive pass interference.

On FOX’s television broadcast, Tom Brady and Mike Pereira agreed that the call was overly harsh and that the Eagles should have been awarded a first down in the red zone.

During the playoffs, the Chiefs were heavily criticized for allegedly being favored by the officials in games against the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills. Now, the controversy has reached New Orleans.

