What watch is Tom Brady wearing in the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX?

Tom Brady was working for FOX during Super Bowl LIX, where the spotlight was on the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest for a third title against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it was the former quarterback who stole the show with an expensive gold watch on his left wrist.

According to what was seen on TV, the watch Brady was wearing is a Jacob & Co. Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon, valued at $800,000. It’s one of the few times he’s been seen in public with such an eye-catching piece of jewelry.

In his first remarks before the big game, Brady shared an anecdote: “I was very fortunate 23 years ago to be in this locker room getting ready. I didn’t understand the enormity of the situation and actually fell asleep; I took a nap during pregame.” He is sharing the booth with Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady’s work always garners attention for what he has to say, and aside from his watch, another highlight before Super Bowl LIX was his interview with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. The two quarterbacks discussed topics like the ‘hate’ they receive for winning so many rings.

Details of the Watch Brady is Wearing Today

Brady’s watch is a limited edition with only 18 pieces made. It features a total of 216 components, and some models in the same line allow you to see the watch’s inner workings without opening it. Another reason for the high cost of the watch is the 338 brilliant diamonds and 362 additional diamonds of various types. It also boasts a 72-hour power reserve.

