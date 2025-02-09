Eagles HC Nick Sirianni crying during National Anthem before Super Bowl LIX: Funniest memes, reactions

It is well known that the Philadelphia Eagles coach gets emotional before each game, and once again, those emotions shone through. As the National Anthem began playing at the opening of Super Bowl LIX, Nick Sirianni couldn’t hold back his tears, which quickly sparked countless reactions and memes that surfaced online.

Sirianni is facing a unique opportunity to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time, which is why he is experiencing this moment with raw emotions. The United States National Anthem once again moved him, sparking several reactions.

In these types of sporting events, where so much is at stake, just a few notes are enough to make the protagonists relax and bring out all their emotions. This happened once again with the Eagles‘ HC.

