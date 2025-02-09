Trending topics:
NFL

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni crying during National Anthem before Super Bowl LIX: Funniest memes, reactions

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni's tears during the National Anthem at the start of Super Bowl LIX reappeared, and reactions and memes quickly followed.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesHead coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It is well known that the Philadelphia Eagles coach gets emotional before each game, and once again, those emotions shone through. As the National Anthem began playing at the opening of Super Bowl LIX, Nick Sirianni couldn’t hold back his tears, which quickly sparked countless reactions and memes that surfaced online.

Sirianni is facing a unique opportunity to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time, which is why he is experiencing this moment with raw emotions. The United States National Anthem once again moved him, sparking several reactions.

In these types of sporting events, where so much is at stake, just a few notes are enough to make the protagonists relax and bring out all their emotions. This happened once again with the Eagles‘ HC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Serena Williams sends heartfelt message to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX’s boos
NFL

Serena Williams sends heartfelt message to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX’s boos

Could Taylor Swift sing with Kendrick Lamar on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?
NFL

Could Taylor Swift sing with Kendrick Lamar on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Video: Patrick Mahomes ‘gifts’ TD to Eagles player who celebrates his birthday in Super Bowl LIX
NFL

Video: Patrick Mahomes ‘gifts’ TD to Eagles player who celebrates his birthday in Super Bowl LIX

Eagles' Saquon Barkley shatters long-standing NFL record in SB 2025 vs Chiefs
NFL

Eagles' Saquon Barkley shatters long-standing NFL record in SB 2025 vs Chiefs

Better Collective Logo