A few months ago, Matt LaFleur was one of the most vocal critics advocating for the NFL to ban the Tush Push, the Philadelphia Eagles’ marquee play on their way to winning the Super Bowl. However, the proposal didn’t get the required votes at the owners meetings.

Now, with a blockbuster game looming on Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and the Eagles, LaFleur didn’t want to talk much about the topic.

The head coach appeared visibly annoyed when asked if he had changed his opinion on the controversial issue. “I’m not going to get into it. It is what it is. You know, the NFL made a decision and we have to find a way to try to stop the play. And it’s a tough play to stop.”

Is the Tush Push banned?

No. The Tush Push is not banned in the NFL. At that owners meeting in May, 22 of 32 owners voted against the play, but 24 votes were required for the proposal to remove it to pass.

What is the Tush Push?

The Tush Push is a short-yardage quarterback sneak used primarily by the Philadelphia Eagles, where the quarterback, often under center, takes the snap and is immediately pushed forward by one or two teammates from behind to gain crucial inches or a first down.

It’s especially effective near the goal line or in third-and-short situations because it combines momentum, coordination, and the element of surprise, making it difficult for defenses to stop despite being a very simple and low-risk play.

However, during the 2025 season, the Tush Push has been more controversial than in the past because television cameras have detected that on multiple occasions the Eagles’ offensive linemen jump early, yet no offsides penalties are called.

Despite the Packers perhaps being the team most critical of the play, LaFleur didn’t want to fuel the debate. “I think the best way to stop it is to not allow it to happen. You can’t allow them in those short yardage situations because you know exactly what they’re going to do and they’ve been pretty successful at it obviously.”