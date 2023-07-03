It seems like the New York Jets will appear for the second time on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’. Amidst these rumors, the Green Bay Packers president has sent a special message to Aaron Rodgers over his future appearance on the show.

During this offseason, the New York Jets have signed a lot of former Packers players. The team’s front office wants to make Aaron Rodgers feel more comfortable, and adding his ex-teammates seems to be the way to do so.

The Jets are poised to have an outstanding 2023 NFL season with Rodgers as the quarterback. However, not everyone wants them to succeed, and Green Bay is certainly among them.

Packers president weighs in on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets appearing on 2023 ‘Hard Knocks’

According to NFL rules, the Jets, among four other teams, are elegible to appear on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series. Reports indicate that New York has been selected for this year’s edition, with Aaron Rodgers as the main star.

Even though the Jets are set to appear on the show, some fans could think that the Packers are on HBO. New York signed a lot of former Green Bay players this offseason, and, of course, the president of the NFC North team has weighed in on the matter.

“I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on ‘Hard Knocks’ this summer — should be very entertaining,” Murphy said, per the team’s official website.

It has not been announced yet, but rumors suggest that the Jets will be selected for the show. This would be the second appearance of New York in the series, as they were part of it in 2010.