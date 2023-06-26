Since 2001, the NFL and HBO have produced the series ‘Hard Knocks’. This year, no team initially expressed interest in appearing on the show. However, it now looks like Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are reluctantly preparing to become the primary focus of the program for the 2023 edition.

The New York Jets have been working really hard this season to become one of the best teams in the entire NFL. They signed Aaron Rodgers to lead their offense this year, in a move that is set to changed everything for the franchise.

The AFC East squad really wants to succeed this year, as it may be their only chance with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. The former Packers player wants another Super Bowl ring on his hand, and winning one with the Jets could be the perfect end for his career.

Report: Jets have been selected as the 2023 ‘Hard Knocks’ team

The ‘Hard Knocks’ series showcases teams that have faced struggles in recent years. This year, no club initially expressed interest in appearing on the show. However, it looks like the NFL has chosen the Jets to be featured, even if it goes against their will.

The Jets were one of the four eligible franchises to appear in the show produced by HBO and NFL Films. Bears and Saints refused to be filmed this year, while the Commanders were open, but only after their pending ownership change is complete. The league also tried to convince the Lions, but the offer was rejected.

For this reason, it seems like the Jets will have to reluctantly get ready for their involvement in the show. Despite head coach Robert Saleh openly indicating that New York was not interested, the league has made the decision to “compel” them to participate.

This would be the Jets’ second appereance in ‘Hard Knocks’. Back in 2010, they were selected for the show, featuring stars like Rex Ryan, quarterback Mark Sanchez, and cornerback Darelle Revis.