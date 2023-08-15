Bryce Young is set to be the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the rookie may lose a key teammate, harming his very talented offense.

With the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Bryce Young, one of the most promising quarterbacks in recent years. Despite his height, he’s regarded as a very talented player, with a bright future ahead.

Prior to Young’s arrival the Panthers started adding several players to help him achieve success. Carolina is seen as a very serious contender this year, mostly thanks to the very talented quarterback.

Bryce Young may lose a key player of his offense

Bryce Young is currently surrounded by numerous talented players. The former Alabama player is set to start as the quarterback ahead of Andy Dalton, and he aims to have all his weapons available for the upcoming campaign.

Unfortunately, the young quarterback could lose a key player of his offense. Per multiple reports, Terrace Marshall Jr. was carted off practice with an injury on Monday. Coach Frank Reich said the wide receiver “tweaked a little something in his back.”

Marshall, 23, is poised to compete against rookie Jonathan Mingo for the WR3 spot. While he still has a couple of weeks to recover and be available for the start of the campaign, missing preseason games could prove crucial for him.