Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just won their second Super Bowl in four years and will try to confirm they’re a dynasty going for back-to-back championships. The last team to do it were the New England Patriots almost two decades ago.

That’s why the Chiefs have kept their roster almost intact. It’s going to be a very tough battle in the AFC with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills and many other franchises on the rise.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could lose a key piece for their success. A star defensive player isn’t happy and that could have major consequences in the near future.

Chris Jones hasn’t reported to training camp with the Chiefs

A few months ago, Chris Jones was a finalist to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NFL and became a key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs recording 15.5 sacks. He was sensational in the playoffs too.

The defensive tackle has one season left in his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020 and wants to be paid as a top player at the position. That’s why Jones didn’t report to the start of training camp.

Furthermore, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the negotiations are far away from being over as both parts have different numbers in mind. By the way, Jones gets a $50k fine for each day he misses at training camp.

This is a major distraction for Andy Reid and his players. Nevertheless, the head coach believes the team’s front office will solve it. “They’re doing their thing and we’re doing our thing. If you’re not here, we just keep moving. That’s how we roll. We don’t worry a lot about that. We let it take care of itself. We’ve got great people working on that.”