The Kansas City Chiefs are 11-1 through 13 weeks in the 2024 NFL season. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have so far overcome all kinds of obstacles to string good results together, though the team still has room for improvement at left tackle.

Last time out, the Chiefs coach made a series of moves in the offensive line as Wanya Morris struggled against the Las Vegas Raiders. In his postgame press conference, Mahomes made it clear to Reid that the Chiefs’ LT struggles were getting to him.

However, the 2x NFL MVP set the record straight on this situation when addressing the media on Wednesday. Far from throwing his teammates under the bus, Mahomes claimed that he hasn’t been that affected by the problems at left tackle.

“I don’t know if it’s affecting me too much. I’ve played with all those guys before,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I try to stay within myself and the scheme of the offense.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Reid, not Mahomes, felt like changing at Chiefs’ LT

Second-year tackle Morris, who has been the starter since Week 3, was benched for the final two drives against the Raiders. Reid sent guard Mike Caliendo to the field, moving Joe Thuney to left tackle.

Mahomes, however, said he didn’t tell Reid to make those changes. In his postgame moment with the media, the Chiefs head coach explained he felt like shaking things up as Morris was allowing multiple pressures on the quarterback.

Reid defends Chiefs’ young tackles but a veteran could step in to protect Mahomes’ blindside

But after Mahomes’ comments, Reid made it clear that he completely supports both Morris and Kingsley Suamataia―who was benched after a poor Week 2 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’ve got young guys we’re working in there. They’re going against good players. The good ones have got the better of us. They’re learning and growing, and that’ll help us down the road,” Reid said on Monday.

Reid admitted he’d prefer not to change the Chiefs’ OL the way he did on Friday as he likes to have Thuney at left guard. Therefore, the answer to the Chiefs’ LT issues could be at veteran tackle D.J. Humphries, who’s far more experienced than Morris and Suamataia.