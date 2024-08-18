Trending topics:
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes incredible Michael Jordan play with Travis Kelce and Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes produced one of the most incredible plays ever with the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faced their second game of preseason against the Detroit Lions. It was a very entertaining matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although the Lions got a 24-23 win with a last second field goal, the marquee play occurred earlier when Mahomes performed another magic trick on the field with Travis Kelce.

Just two weeks before the Chiefs start their campaign to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, the legendary quarterback seems to be enjoying his new offense. Massive warning for the entire NFL.

Patrick Mahomes incredible behind the back pass to Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a 3rd & 3 in the Lions’ 33-yard line with 6:16 left in the first quarter. The legendary quarterback took the snap and, almost immediately, faced the pressure of Josh Paschal.

Then, in one of the most incredible moments in recent years, Mahomes took. page of Michael Jordan’s playbook and improvised a behind the back pass to Travis Kelce.

NFL News: Vikings sign surprising quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy after season ending injury

see also

NFL News: Vikings sign surprising quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy after season ending injury

The play worked out perfectly as the tight end caught the ball and got a first down and more. In that moment, thousands of fans at Arrowhead Stadium surrendered at the quarterback’s greatness. Just an amazing sequence.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

