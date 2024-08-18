Patrick Mahomes produced one of the most incredible plays ever with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faced their second game of preseason against the Detroit Lions. It was a very entertaining matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although the Lions got a 24-23 win with a last second field goal, the marquee play occurred earlier when Mahomes performed another magic trick on the field with Travis Kelce.

Just two weeks before the Chiefs start their campaign to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, the legendary quarterback seems to be enjoying his new offense. Massive warning for the entire NFL.

Patrick Mahomes incredible behind the back pass to Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a 3rd & 3 in the Lions’ 33-yard line with 6:16 left in the first quarter. The legendary quarterback took the snap and, almost immediately, faced the pressure of Josh Paschal.

Then, in one of the most incredible moments in recent years, Mahomes took. page of Michael Jordan’s playbook and improvised a behind the back pass to Travis Kelce.

The play worked out perfectly as the tight end caught the ball and got a first down and more. In that moment, thousands of fans at Arrowhead Stadium surrendered at the quarterback’s greatness. Just an amazing sequence.

