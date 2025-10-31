Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs face one of their most important games of the season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. The team is on the rise with three consecutive wins and looking like Super Bowl favorites.

However, it is also a reality that their 5-3 record is just enough to be in third place in their division behind the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, and to hold the 7th seed overall in the AFC playoff race.

For this reason, in recent days, the Chiefs have been strongly rumored to be looking for a running back before the November 4 trade deadline to help Patrick Mahomes. Undoubtedly, injuries have strengthened this theory.

Who is injured with Chiefs for game against Bills?

Isiah Pacheco is injured with the Kansas City Chiefs and, because of his knee issues, the running back has been officially ruled out for the game against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Simmons also won’t play due to personal reasons after leaving the team and going to California.

Will Chiefs sign a running back before trade deadline?

Isiah Pacheco’s injury strengthens the theory that general manager Brett Veach will sign a running back before the trade deadline. The strongest option is undoubtedly Breece Hall, considering the Jets’ situation in the 2025 season with a 1-7 record.

Is Isiah Pacheco playing for Chiefs against Bills?

No. Isiah Pacheco will not play for the Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills. Andy Reid had announced the news before the publication of the official injury report. “There’s a good chance he’s listed as out. Yeah. Breaking news. You can get it first.”

