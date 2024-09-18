Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a great start in the 2024 season with two wins over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, injuries are becoming a huge trouble in their road to another Super Bowl.

During the first game of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hollywood Brown went down with a shoulder injury and, according to the latest reports, the wide receiver won’t come back this year.

Then, in that thriller with the Bengals, the Chiefs lost one of the most explosive players in the NFL. Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula and that could be another season ending injury.

How long is Isiah Pacheco out with Chiefs?

Andy Reid revealed that Isiah Pacheco requires surgery and acknowledged he isn’t sure if the running back will return this season. Minutes later, Patrick Mahomes sent a very special message to his teammate.

“He loves the game. So, he wants to be out there. He puts so much work into it. The energy that he brings and the way that he runs the football. The way he pops up. He is always positive mindset. I’m excited for the comeback. He’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Who will replace Isiah Pacheco?

Kareem Hunt was already signed by the Kansas City Chiefs trying to fill the spot left by Isiah Pacheco. However, Mahomes knows it’s not going to be an easy task to replace him.

“That’s going to take other guys to step up. It starts with me. I’ve got to bring that mindset and play better football. Put guys in better positions. I think the whole team can come together and bring that energy in his absence.”

