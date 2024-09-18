Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends special message to Isiah Pacheco after possible season ending injury with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes talked about a devastating injury for Isiah Pacheco with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a great start in the 2024 season with two wins over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, injuries are becoming a huge trouble in their road to another Super Bowl.

During the first game of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hollywood Brown went down with a shoulder injury and, according to the latest reports, the wide receiver won’t come back this year.

Then, in that thriller with the Bengals, the Chiefs lost one of the most explosive players in the NFL. Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula and that could be another season ending injury.

Advertisement

How long is Isiah Pacheco out with Chiefs?

Andy Reid revealed that Isiah Pacheco requires surgery and acknowledged he isn’t sure if the running back will return this season. Minutes later, Patrick Mahomes sent a very special message to his teammate.

“He loves the game. So, he wants to be out there. He puts so much work into it. The energy that he brings and the way that he runs the football. The way he pops up. He is always positive mindset. I’m excited for the comeback. He’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa has already made final decision about retirement after another concussion

see also

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa has already made final decision about retirement after another concussion

Who will replace Isiah Pacheco?

Kareem Hunt was already signed by the Kansas City Chiefs trying to fill the spot left by Isiah Pacheco. However, Mahomes knows it’s not going to be an easy task to replace him.

“That’s going to take other guys to step up. It starts with me. I’ve got to bring that mindset and play better football. Put guys in better positions. I think the whole team can come together and bring that energy in his absence.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends big warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Saints

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends big warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Saints

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement date
Soccer

Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement date

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson surpasses injured Angel Reese’s landmark WNBA record
Sports

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson surpasses injured Angel Reese’s landmark WNBA record

NFL News: Travis Kelce issues important wake-up call to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammates
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce issues important wake-up call to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammates

USMNT star Christian Pulisic breaks silence on the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as HC
Soccer

USMNT star Christian Pulisic breaks silence on the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as HC

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo