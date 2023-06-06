When Tom Brady took the decision of retiring from football, everybody started wondering if his kids would follow his steps. Now, the living legend of the New England Patriots answered that question and got real about their future in sports.

Tom Brady is the most successful player in NFL history. Throughout his 23-year tenure, the former quarterback won seven Super Bowls. He retired at the end of the 2022 season, but he will always be remembered as one of the greatest of all time.

With his departure, everybody is wondering who will take his place. Fans are thrilled to know if his kids will follow his steps, and now the 45-year-old got real on the matter with a very strong statement.

Tom Brady reveals if he wants his kids to go into sports

Without any doubt, Tom Brady is one of the best players the NFL has ever seen. He became a legend for the Patriots by winning six Super Bowls with them, and then he took his success to Tampa Bay and got one more Vince Lombardi trophy with the Buccaneers.

Several quarterbacks are trying to fill the spot he left available, but everybody is wondering if the next Tom Brady is comming from his own family. Now, the former quarterback addressed the matter and got real about his kids’ future in sports.

“In a way, it’s very challenging for our kids to be involved with sports because there are a lot of expectations that come with that based on their parents. I want them to grow up as their own unique individuals, with their own unique traits that they’re going to contribute to the world in the way they see fit and certainly not how their mom or dad see it. “DNA is an amazing thing that you pass on and that you see in them. I think our kids will have some great opportunities based on their unique abilities but I don’t know if sports will be that.” Tom Brady for E! News.

Brady has three kids: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with supermodel ex-wife Gisle Bundchen; and 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan. This last one has hinted his interest in playing football and following his father’s steps.