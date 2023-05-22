After some time without football in his life, Tom Brady has finally returned. The legendary quarterback has agreed terms with the Las Vegas Raiders in order to become a member of the team in an unexpected move by the AFC West squad.

Earlier this year, Tom Brady decided to put an end on his career after the 2022 NFL season. He headed back home with seven Super Bowl rings on his hands, a true legend for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even though he said he wanted to have some time without football, Brady will be back. The 45-year-old has reached the Las Vegas Raiders to let them know he wants to be part of the team, and the AFC West squad has agreed terms with him.

Tom Brady will join the Las Vegas Raiders organization

Tom Brady ended his career after 23 successful seasons. He played for the Patriots and Buccaneers, winning six Super Bowls with New England and one more with Tampa Bay, where he retired after the 2022 campaign.

According to reports, Brady decided to quit football and not think about the sport for a long time. However, he’s ready to return for the 2023 season, but not specifically to put a helmet on his head.

NFL Insider Albert Breer reported this Monday that Tom Brady has bought a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders. Both sides have reached an agreement and have sumbitted it to the NFL for the approval.

This is not the first time Brady makes business with Raiders owner Mark Davis. The former quarterback recently bought shares to become part a minority owner of the WNBA team Las Vegas Aces.