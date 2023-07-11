Bill Belichick has completely changed the New England Patriots‘ fortunes, building one of the greatest dynasties not only in NFL, but in sports history. However, things have been different in Foxborough since Tom Brady left.

In three seasons without the legendary quarterback, the Patriots have made just one playoff appearance, in which they were destroyed by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

That’s why pressure is starting to mount on the team, while the division starts to look tougher. Despite the good old glory days, word on the street is that Belichick’s friends believe his job could be in danger this year.

Rumor: Bill Belichick’s friends are worried about his job security

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, people close to the longtime Patriots head coach are afraid his job security could depend on the team’s performance in the 2023 season:

“Robert Kraft already made it clear in March that he wants the Patriots to make the postseason and win a playoff game for the first time in five years. He also paid Jerod Mayo handsomely to keep him off the coaching market and likely views him as the team’s coach-in-waiting. And Belichick’s friends have privately said they are worried that he is on the hot seat in 2023.”

Belichick has earned the right to decide when and how to hand the baton, so it’s strange to hear his job could be in jeopardy after everything he accomplished in Foxborough. However, nothing is ever certain.