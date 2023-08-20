The Philadelphia Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts everything he needs to win a Super Bowl in the near future. Last season, they were really close of hoisting the trophy but were stopped by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Undoubtedly, the Eagles’ front office realized the Chiefs are the team to beat as the new dynasty in the NFL. As an immediate answer, Hurts received a five-year, $255 million contract. Then, it was time to go and build a massive roster for him through the draft and free agency.

The Eagles put special attention to the Georgia Bulldogs in college football and had an extraordinary recruitment with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. However, in an unexpected situation, a key defensive player has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Eagles defensive player announces retirement

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Myles Jack has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he will retire. It’s a shocking turn of events after the linebacker signed with the team just two weeks ago.

Last year, Jack participated in 15 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played seven seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 Draft.

Myles Jack was supposed to give much needed depth at the position. He had a good start at training camp, but his level slowly decreased opening the door for Zach Cunningham to play alongside Nakobe Dean. Now, the Eagles will have to find a name to replace him.