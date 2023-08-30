There’s no doubt that the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL season will be Joe Burrow. However, he needs a reliable backup, so here are some options that the AFC North squad may consider for the job.

The Bengals have had a positive change since Joe Burrow’s arrival. The team was close from winning a Super Bowl with the talented quarterback, but he missed his opportunity against the Los Angeles Rams two years ago.

However, the Bengals are hopeful that Burrow will lead them to success soon. Unfortunately, he could miss some games at the start of the upcoming campaign, and the team surprisingly released two of his backup quarterbacks today.

Bengals’ potential backup quarterbacks for Joe Burrow

Today, the Cincinnati Bengals released Trevor Siemian and Reid Sinnett. While there were expectations that the former would serve as Joe Burrow’s backup, he fell short of the team’s expectations and was surprisingly cut.

The Bengals could use Jake Browning as backup, but it is unlikely that they’ll do. As free agents, they have several player available such as Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Colt McCoy, or Nick Foles.

Is Joe Burrow injured?

According to Bengals HC Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow’s absence from practices is due to a strained right calf, and not because of his contract issues.