The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the AFC during the last years. They’re the biggest threat to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s why, just a few days ago, the Bengals finally reached an agreement with Joe Mixon as the running back accepted to restructure his contract. Before the 2023 season, Mixon had a $9.4 million nonguaranteed base salary producing a headache for the Bengals with a possible $12.8 million hit for the salary cap.

Joe Mixon has played six years for the Bengals and in three of those seasons he surpassed a 1000 yards. However, big legal issues could derail his future in the NFL.

Joe Mixon is found not guilty of aggravated menacing

In a huge day for Joe Mixon, the running back was found not guilty of aggravated menacing. The Bengals’ player was accused by a woman of pulling a gun in her face following a driving incident between them on January 21st. However, there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that threat.

If Mixon had been found guilty, the star might have spent up to a year in jail. This was the verdict by judge Gwen Bender in Hamilton County. “After a careful review of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden.”

The Bengals confirmed the information and are focused on the opener against the Browns. “The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone. We look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”