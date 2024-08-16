Kenny Pickett just joined the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, but he may be out of the NFC East club before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

During this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired Kenny Pickett. However, the former Pitt quarterback’s time in the NFC East could be cut short for a surprising reason.

Kenny Pickett’s NFL career has not unfolded as he envisioned. Selected 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Steelers, he remained in Pittsburgh, where he had played his college football.

Despite the initial promise, his tenure with the AFC North team was brief. The Steelers moved on from him earlier this year, but the Eagles opted to bring him in via trade to bolster their quarterback depth.

Report: Kenny Pickett may not be Jalen Hurts’ backup QB

When Kenny Pickett entered the NFL, there were high expectations for him. The former Pitt standout had a remarkable college career, and staying in Pittsburgh was seen as key to his success.

However, Pickett fell short of those expectations. Despite having a 14-10 record, his individual performances didn’t meet the Steelers’ hopes. Over two years, he threw for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

As a result, the Steelers traded him to the Eagles this year. Philadelphia sought an experienced quarterback to back up Jalen Hurts, but now it seems Pickett might not secure that role.

In 2023, the Eagles selected Tanner McKee with the 188th overall pick. Although McKee hasn’t played an official game yet, his impressive 2024 preseason performance suggests he could claim the backup QB job over Pickett.

During the team’s victory against the New England Patriots, both quarterbacks had opportunities to play. Pickett completed 11 of 13 passes for 67 yards in the first half, with the Eagles only managing a field goal under his leadership.

Who will be Jalen Hurts’ backup in the 224 NFl season?

In contrast, McKee delivered a standout performance. The former Stanford quarterback completed 15 of 19 passes for 140 yards over five series, including a 70-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Given McKee’s strong showing, many fans and analysts believe the Eagles might choose to stick with him and part ways with Pickett before the 2024 season. Ultimately, the final preseason games will determine who backs up Hurts in the upcoming campaign.

What is Kenny Pickett’s contract with the Eagles?

Kenny Pickett is currently vying to be the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. After failing to complete his rookie contract with the Steelers, the Eagles took on the remaining two years of his deal.

Pickett, now 26, has two years left on his rookie contract, with a salary of $1.9 million in 2024 and $2.6 million in 2025. His entire $14 million contract is guaranteed, meaning that even if the Eagles decide to cut him, the team would still be responsible for covering his salary.

