The Los Angeles Rams want to completely forget what they lived last year. After being unable to defend their Super Bowl LVI title, they have now signed a veteran running back to help Matthew Stafford lift the Vince Lombardi trophy again.

Back in 2020, the Rams decided to move on from Jared Goff and sign an experienced quarterback. They agreed terms with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, and this move really paid off for Los Angeles.

In his first season in California, Stafford completed 404 passes out of 601 attempts for 4,886 yards and 17 touchdowns. His campaign ended in the best way possible, as he was able to help the team win the Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

Matthew Stafford will have a new running back for the 2023 season

Last year, the Rams really suffered due to Stafford’s absence as the quarterback struggled to stay healthy, playing in only nine games. Los Angeles was one of the worst defending champions, but they are poised to put that season behind them and succeed once again in the upcoming campaign.

During the offseason, the Rams signed Sony Michel for the 2023 NFL season. Surprisingly, the two-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement just one month after returning to LA.

For this reason, NFC West team decided to add a new veteran running back, one that could help Matthew Stafford next season. The Rams agreed terms with Royce Freeman, who played last year for the Houston Texans.

Freeman was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old joins starter Cam Akers, rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans, Ronnie Rivers, and Kyren Williams in the very talented running back room the Rams have.