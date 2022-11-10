It has not been an easy season for the Raiders. Unfortunately, their situation have just got worse as they have lost two key players that might mean the end of their 2022 NFL season.

AFC West was seen as a very competitive Division this year, but it has been far from it. The Raiders have failed to have a good campaign and unfortunately things have just got worse as they have lost two key players that might mean the end of their 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders are not in a great shape this year. After nine weeks, the team has a 2-6 record and is at the bottom of AFC West, meaning that their chances to get a Wild Card ticket very low.

It is true that their hopes are almost gone with that record, but now they might be already thinking in the next season. Las Vegas just lost two players and it seems like the rest of the season might be meaningless for them.

Raiders send two of Derek Carr's favorite targets to injury reserve

Raiders wanted to have an epic 2022 NFL season after several years of failures. Well, that didn't go well. With a 2-6 record, it is nearly impossible for them to enter the Playoffs, and now more with two stars injured.

This November 10, Las Vegas announced that TE Darren Waller (hamstring) and WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) will enter the injury reserve. They both will probably miss at least four weeks, which means they could return at the end of the regular season.

Waller has been dealing with his injury since Week 5. Now, with these two players on IR, Derek Carr will have two less targets to throw passes two, meaning that Davante Adams will probably have more work to do.

The Raiders have not been consistent neither in offensive nor in defensive terms this years. They have lost leads of 17 or more points in three of its six losses this season, which obviously is not good at all.

It is true that these two players are not seen as the Raiders rescuers, but they were very important for Derek Carr. Some fans are already asking them to tank the season and earn a better place in the next NFL Draft to change things up in 2023.