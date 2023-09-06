Chandler Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders are not on the same page nowadays. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the AFC West team has received a worrying update about the defensive end and his continuity with them.

The upcoming campaign will be very challenging for the Raiders. They have a new quarterback leading their offense, as Jimmy Garoppolo was signed this offseason to replace Derek Carr, who joined the New Orleans Saints.

As for their defense, having all their players available for the next season is crucial. However, it appears that they may not be able to count on one of their main leaders, as it seems Chandler Jones is on the verge of leaving Las Vegas.

Chandler Jones uses social media to send a clear message to the Raiders

The Raiders are facing a huge problem, and it might not have any solution. Chandler Jones, their star defensive end, might not return to Las Vegas this year, and he just sent them a clear message through social media.

According to Raiders Report’s Mitchell Renz, Chandler Jones has unfollowed the team on Instagram. This comes after the defensive end wasn’t allowed to work out in the team’s facilities this offseason.

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Will Chandler Jones play for the Las Vegas Raiders this year?

According to reports, Chandler Jones won’t continue with the Las Vegas Raiders even though he still has two years left in his contract.