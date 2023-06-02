Jimmy Garoppolo is not having a great time. According to reports, the Las Vegas Raiders could release the him due to his injuries. Now, Josh McDaniels got real on the matter and finally addressed the rumors surrounding the quarterback.

The Raiders have lived a roller coaster this year. The team’s front office was not comfortable with Derek Carr. After not being able to trade him, the club decided to release him after nine years together and look for a new quarterback for the 2023 season.

After an intensive search, Josh McDaniels decided to hire a quarterback he already knew. Jimmy Garoppolo signed with Las Vegas, but it is uncertain if he will be able to play the upcoming campaign due to his injuries.

Josh McDaniels gets real on Jimmy Garoppolo’s continuity

The Raiders are living a nightmare. After nine years, the team’s front office decided to move on from Derek Carr and try a new quarterback. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club, but there was hope that they could find an elite player to replace him.

Josh McDaniels, the team’s head coach, remembered his days with the Patriots to solve the problem. He decided to sign one of his former players at New England, finding Jimmy Garoppolo available in the free agency.

Las Vegas finally got the veteran quarterback they were looking for, an experienced player who wouldn’t have problems to learn McDaniels’ playbook. However, Garoppolo does have another huge trouble, and it is one that could end his relationship with the Raiders.

According to reports, Garoppolo’s foot injury could make the Raiders move on from him without even playing with them. The team is not sure that the quarterback could recover, so they are considering if keeping him is the best idea. Now, Josh McDaniels got real on these rumors.

“I have no anxiety,” McDaniels told reporters on Thursday regarding Garoppolo’s status. “You guys might have anxiety. I don’t have any anxiety. I‘m not going to put a timeline or a day on anything, but like I said, I have no anxiety. Feel pretty good about it.”

The Raiders do have to address the situation as soon as possible. Rumors say that Las Vegas is looking for a new quarterback in case Garoppolo can’t recover, but they have to duo it quickly to include him for the OTAs.