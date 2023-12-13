Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t have a great season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback lost the starting job earlier this year, and now the AFC West team might make a surprising decision regarding his future.

Prior to the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders decided to move on from Derek Carr and sign a new quarterback. After a long and exhaustive search, they added Jimmy Garoppolo to their squad.

However, Garoppolo’s time with Las Vegas didn’t begin in the best manner. The quarterback swiftly lost the starting position, and with Josh McDaniels no longer in the team, his future doesn’t appear to be promising.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo would recover the starting quarterback job

The Raiders are not having the best time this season. Even though they started the year with a victory against the Broncos, they lost the following three, and the fans were not completely happy with their performance.

Undoubtedly, one of the primary discussion points centered around the quarterback position change. Ahead of the season, the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo as his replacement.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo’s debut with Las Vegas wasn’t impressive. Setting injuries aside, his performance was subpar, prompting the team to make a switch and start Aidan O’Connell in his place.

Yet, O’Connell didn’t prove to be the solution either. With the team currently at 5-8, their hopes are exceedingly slim. Consequently, they are considering another change in the quarterback position for the remainder of the season.

Reports suggest that the Raiders are considering benching Aidan O’Connell and starting either Garoppolo or Brian Hoyer for Week 15. Head coach Antonio Pierce remains undecided between these two quarterbacks, indicating that the decision might come down to a last-minute call.

The Raiders must have a perfect ending of the season to aspire to a spot in the playoffs as a Wild Card round team. They will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, a crucial game for both squads.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo stay with the Raiders in 2024?

Despite Jimmy Garoppolo’s underwhelming debut season with the Raiders, it’s improbable that they’ll part ways with him next year. The quarterback signed a 3-year, $72.5 million contract with the team, and releasing him would significantly impact their finances.

The other option is trading him, which is why the notion of starting him again makes sense. If Jimmy G performs well in these last four games, it could elevate his value, potentially making it easier for the Raiders to trade him to other teams seeking a veteran quarterback.