NFL News: Raiders owner Mark Davis breaks silence about Davante Adams' trade to the Jets

One of the most talked-about trades in the NFL this season was Davante Adams‘ move from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets. Following a disappointing loss to the Bills in Week 6, the Jets received a much-needed boost with Adams’ arrival, while Raiders’ owner Mark Davis finally addressed the trade.

The Raiders have struggled early in the NFL season, with a 2-4 record, leaving the team in need of a turnaround if they hope to make a playoff push. Amid the challenges, Davis opened up to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com about the business of football and the tough decisions it entails.

“I’ve grown up in this sport. There is the business side of the building and the football side of the building,” Davis said. “I’ve seen all of these guys, at some point, say they’ve got to hang it up or move on. You develop really tough, thick skin.”

Davis emphasized that trades and player moves are part of the game, and as an owner, he’s “used to it,” knowing that these situations are common in the football world. As the Raiders move forward, all eyes will be on how the team adjusts to life without their star wide receiver and what lies ahead for both franchises.

Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davis discusses former NFL All-Star as a comparison

To contextualize Davante Adams’ departure, Davis drew a comparison with former NFL All-Star Cliff Branch, who was more than just a player to him: “I’ve seen my best friend Cliff Branch, and he had to retire (…) You develop really tough, thick skin.”

Raiders fans are left to wonder if Adams’ exit will prove pivotal in turning the team’s fortunes around after a rocky start to the season. Their matchup against the Rams this Sunday will provide the first glimpse into life without their star receiver.

Adams’ impressive stats with the Raiders

During his time with the Raiders, Adams was an integral part of the team. Head coach Antonio Pierce consistently relied on him as a starter throughout the regular season. Despite his contributions, Adams decided to move on in his career.

Adams departs the Raiders after three seasons, during which he played 37 games and totaled 221 receptions. He was targeted 355 times and racked up 2,869 receiving yards, with an impressive 1,516 of those coming in the 2022 season alone.

As Adams now prepares to make his debut for the New York Jets, fans are eager to see how his partnership with quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play out in their upcoming game against the Steelers. All eyes will be on whether the Adams-Rodgers connection can deliver immediate results for the Jets.