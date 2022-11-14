The 2022 NFL season has definitely not been the best for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite their 2-7 start, Mark Davis, the team's owner, thinks they're doing a 'fantastic job' this year.

Raiders owner Mark Davis supports Josh McDaniels despite 2-7 start

Raiders' fans wanted to have a successful 2022 NFL season, but it has been far from it. With a 2-7 start, it is very unlikely for them to advance to Playoffs, but that doesn't matter for Mark Davis.

The team's owner talked about Josh McDaniels' job in this campaign. The head coach started his contract with the Raiders this year, but it has not been a good beginning for him.

"I like Josh (McDaniels). I think he's doing a fantastic job. That's why I hired him," Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday. "We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness."

Raiders gave McDaniels the opportunity to become their head coach after he shined as New England Patriots offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, they have not been able to perform well and are at the bottom of AFC West.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis added. "I'm getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don't you expect him to fulfill the contract?"

It seems like they will give Johs McDaniels more time to adapt, even though fans are already getting tired of losing. They will have to trust Mark Davis and his decision to maintain the head coach.