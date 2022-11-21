In a very bizarre move, a player from the Las Vegas Raiders decided to retire from football after selling a rare Pokemon card and left the team hanging for this 2022 NFL season.

Blake Martinez retires after selling a rare Pokemon card

Recently, Pokemon cards have been a very serious deal in the whole world. These pieces have become basically artwork and the fans are very excited to add one of those to their collections.

There are people that have one of those cards hidden somewhere in their drawers and, now that the fever is huge, they are selling them in a very high price in order to become rich.

Blake Martinez is one of those persons. The linebacker had a Pikachu Ilustrator card and he sold it in $672K to then retired two weeks later. His contract with the Raiders this year was worth $1.035M.

It is uncertain and unlikely that this was the real reason why he retired, but it could've been a good push to take this decision. Six years after he entered the NFL, he has had enough and decided to quit football with a net worth estimated in almost $1.5 million.