Josh Jacobs was supposed to be a key piece for the Las Vegas Raiders in their new era with Jimmy Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback. After Derek Carr left to the Saints, all hopes are on the former star of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, head coach Josh McDaniels has been dealing with a major controversy as Josh Jacobs is still on a holdout looking for a new contract to be paid as one of the best players in the league.

As a consequence, the Raiders have started to take some measures at the running back position. They have to do it quickly considering the AFC West will be very complicated against the Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs. There’s no margin of error facing names like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson.

Las Vegas Raiders sign running back Damien Williams

Considering Josh Jacobs hasn’t returned in the fight for a new contract, the Las Vegas Raiders will sign Damien Williams who was a key piece in Super Bowl LIV for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams will join Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah in the depth chart. The Raiders were hoping to work in the preseason with their three star players: Garoppolo, Jacobs and Davante Adams. However, that won’t happen.

On March 25, Josh Jacobs got the franchise tag. Nevertheless, he wanted a new agreement before the July 17 deadline for a long-term contract. The running back hasn’t signed the tag yet and that’s why he won’t be fined for missing training camp. No one knows for sure if he’ll be back or maybe he decides to leave.