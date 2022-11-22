The injury-riddled season continues for the Los Angeles Rams. Once again, Sean McVay's team is likely to be without its QB1, as Matthew Stafford isn't likely to be available on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams can't seem to catch a break. Matthew Stafford's health was a reason for concern since the start of the season, and the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't been able to be at their best this season.

Stafford suffered a brutal hit three weeks ago and was inactive during a divisional clash vs. the Arizona Cardinals. He was back there last week vs. the New Orleans Saints, but left the game early after getting hit again.

Now, in an unsurprising move, it seems like Sean McVay's team had no choice but to admit their QB needed to enter the concussion protocol again, putting his status for Sunday's tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in jeopardy.

NFL News: Rams' Matthew Stafford Enters Concussion Protocol Again

"Although coach Sean McVay would never admit that Stafford had a concussion, it’s not called the 'ankle sprain protocol.' The fact that Stafford had to progress through a multi-step process to secure clearance to play clearly implies that he was indeed concussed. And he’s now concussed again," Mike Florio reported.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Stafford is back in the concussion protocol," added Florio. "It took more than a day for it to happen. And it’s possible that the Rams and/or the relevant doctors finally got pressured by the league and/or the union to make the call. Regardless, Stafford is now back in the protocol."

NFLPA May Have Pressured The Rams

This doesn't strike as a surprise, considering McVay's words after the game. It was clear that Stafford wasn't healthy enough to be out there, and he didn't look good as he left the field during the loss.

"I need to talk to the doctors," McVay told the media. "Obviously we need to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we’re at with that. I know how he was feeling, and we made the decision it was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play."

"As far as it relates to Matthew, we're going to be smart for him," the coach continued. "He's such a warrior, he's such a stud competitor. I know how bad he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have."

The reigning Super Bowl champions are fresh off losing their fourth game in a row. So, there's no point in risking Stafford in what's likely a wasted season already. Let him sit and heal and just plan ahead to next season.