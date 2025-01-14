Trending topics:
NFL News: Matthew Stafford sends heartfelt message to LA after Rams' victory over Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams are back in the divisional round thanks to an easy win against the Minnesota Vikings, but with the harsh reality of wildfires staring them in the face, Matthew Stafford had to send a special message to the city.

By Richard Tovar

Matthew Stafford is back in the divisional round with the Los Angeles Rams, something that has been long awaited and finally happened thanks to the crushing 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. However, despite the exciting moment, the reality of the wildfires is palpable everywhere, and the quarterback dedicated a special message to the city.

According to Stafford’s statements to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, he said that resilience is part of the team and he felt proud of everyone, but despite the victory, things in the city aren’t good, stating, “This is for the people of Los Angeles, struggling right now, it’s been unbelievable to watch…the whole country get behind them.”

Developing story…

