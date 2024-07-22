The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for Lamar Jackson, but they've now put even more pressure on the quarterback with a bold statement about him.

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens extended Lamar Jackson‘s contract, proving their trust in him. A year later, the club has put a lot of pressure on the quarterback by making a bold statement about his future.

During the 2023 offseason, rumors suggested the Ravens might part ways with Jackson. The quarterback was seeking a new contract, and the team was not completely interested in meeting his expectations.

Nonetheless, the club reached an agreement with the former first-round pick for an extension. The AFC North team is confident that he will guide them to success in the near future, and they have just confirmed it.

Ravens think Lamar Jackson is the next GOAT

The Baltimore Ravens have placed all their trust in Lamar Jackson. The quarterback has won the MVP twice, but his main objective is to win the Super Bowl in the near future.

During the first year of his new contract, Lamar Jackson had an outstanding season. The quarterback threw for 3,678 yards (his best so far), with 821 rushing yards and 29 combined touchdowns.

This improvement is boosting the Ravens’ confidence. John Harbaugh, the team’s coach, has shared that the club sees Lamar as the next GOAT, even with Patrick Mahomes in the league.

“The victory has already been won, when you pour into a vision. And the vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League, that’s the vision,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team, teamwork and by the grace of God and God’s good will.”

As of today, Jackson is still far from being recognized as the GOAT. Currently, Patrick Mahomes is leading the race to dethrone Tom Brady from that spot, with the Chiefs’ quarterback winning three Super Bowls in five years.

What is Lamar Jackson’s contract with the Ravens?

Lamar Jackson signed a historic five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history with $185 million guaranteed.

The Ravens designed Jackson’s contract to offer both security and incentives. The substantial guarantees and performance-based bonuses ensure Jackson is well-rewarded for his play, while also giving the team the flexibility to maintain a strong supporting roster around him.