NFL News: Ravens want to bolster their defense with former 1st overall pick

For many fans, the Baltimore Ravens enter the 2023 NFL season as true contenders to win the Super Bowl LVIII. Now, the NFC North squad is tempted to sign a former 1st overall pick to bolster its already talented defense.

The Ravens have had a very interesting year. During this offseason, the team had to address Lamar Jackson’s situation, who was near to becoming a franchised tag player for the upcoming season.

Baltimore managed to reach an agreement with the quarterback for a long-term deal, leaving behind a huge problem. They want to keep adding more top players, and they are close to signing an elite defense to improve their roster even more.

Ravens are hosting elite pass-rusher and former 1st overall pick

The 2023 season is just around the corner, and the teams are signing the last free agents available to improve their roster. The Ravens don’t want to be left behind, and they are close to signing a top player.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore is hosting Jadeveon Clowney for a visit. The linebacker was selected by the Houston Texans with the 1st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, as he was the best defensive player of that year’s class.

Clowney played for the Texans from 2014 to 2018 and has also been a member of the Seahawks, Titans, and Browns. He was released by Cleveland earlier this year, and now it appears that Baltimore is his next destination.

The 30-year-old would join a very talented defense led by Roquan Smith. If he signs with the Ravens, this would definitely increase their odds of winning the upcoming Super Bowl.