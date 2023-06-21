The Baltimore Ravens have built a very competitive roster for the 2023 NFL season. Everyon expects them to succeed this year, and now Roquan Smith has added extra pressure on Lamar Jackson by making a risky promise to their fans.

The Ravens have been very busy during this offseason. The team had to solve Lamar Jackson’s contract problem, and they did it correctly by offering him a long-term deal which will make him one of the highest-paid players in the entire NFL.

However, it is not the only move the Ravens did after the 2022 campaign. The team has added numerous players to its roster, and now the AFC North squad is seen as a true contender to fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy this year.

Roquan Smith sees a bright future for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson

Baltimore really wants Lamar Jackson to succeed this season. After offering him the contract extension he was seeking, the team also gave the quarterback numerous weapons to compete and aspire to win the Super Bowl LVIII.

Although the offense is really strong, it is not their only remarkable team. The defense is also seen as one of the best in the entire league, with Roquan Smith as one of their leaders. The linebacker knows they must compete this year, and has made a risky promise to all their fans.

“I’m just excited to get out there and fly around with the guys, because I think we’re in for something special,” Smith said, per the team’s official website. “And I think myself, personally, I think it’s going to be probably my best year, at least the way I feel physically and mentally.”

Smith, 26, believes that the Ravens have what it takes to fight for the AFC North title, a division where the Bengals have dominated lately. “We want all the smoke, honestly,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of payback that we have out there. We’ll get to it when we get to it, one week at a time.”